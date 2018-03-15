Turning National Nutrition Month into a Teachable Moment

HOUSTON: March is National Nutrition Month, and according to the CDC, nearly 1 in 5 American children is suffering from obesity. Now is the time for parents to make sure their kids are living healthier, more active lifestyles. In addition, this is a great time to start teaching children about what goes into a healthy lifestyle and how it is beneficial for the future.

Best in Class Education Center, which helps K-12 students succeed academically through customized educational programs, shared a few tips for parents to make sure their children are staying healthy during National Nutrition Month, including ways to avoid weight gain and other health complications that can affect them later in life.

Meal Preparation:

Many parents are busy juggling work and family life, so packing a healthy lunch for your child can be a struggle. Set out healthy meals for your child for the entire week on Sunday night, making sure each lunch is filled with nutritional value and items full of healthy protein to get your child through a full day at school. Easy, healthy lunch items include tasty options like a cucumber and turkey sandwich, an egg salad lettuce wrap, and a pita pizza with tomatoes, low-fat cheese, and veggies.

Healthy Snacks:

To satisfy your growing, hungry children, make sure to stack the kitchen with plenty of healthy and tasty snacks for them to enjoy. Replace fatty chips or cheddar crackers with granola bars and whole grain crackers.

Getting Kids to Help in the Kitchen:

Depending on their age and skill level, getting your child involved in cooking family dinners is a great way to spend time with them as well as teach them about food safety in the kitchen. Stress the importance of washing vegetables and fruits, using whole-grain pasta or bread over other options, and more healthy dieting and food safety tips.

Utilizing Portion Plates:

Many children, especially at young ages, are visual learners. A great way to start teaching them what portions of different food groups to incorporate into their diets is to use a portion plate that physically divides the food groups. Utilize dinnertime as an opportunity to teach your child about what the different food groups do for them, such as how carrots are good for their eyesight.

