TV celebs who love twinning

September 30, 2018.
Soon-to-be-married Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are twinning in style

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, who are all set to tie the knot on October 12, are twinning in style. The actress recently posted a picture with fiance, Prince Narula where the couple can be seen twinning. They look made for each other in the picture. Prince is totally smitten by Yuvika and he wears his heart on his sleeves. From proposing his lady love on national television to getting Yuvika’s name tattooed, the young lad has done it all. (Photo: Instagram).

 

