Two Indian-American businessmen felicitated by Trump

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has honoured two Indian-American businessmen in recognition of their small but significant contribution to the US economy.

Trump felicitated Sharad Thakkar and Karan Aroraalong with seven other owners of minority businesses in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com