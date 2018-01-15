Houston Community College-Home Page
Two Indian-origin MPs get promoted in Theresa May’s government reshuffle

Added by Indo American News on January 15, 2018.
LONDON: Two 37-year-old British Indian MPs have moved from the backbenches to junior ministerial positions in Theresa May’s government reshuffle. Suella Fernandes and Rishi Sunak are the same age and were both elected in 2015. But the reshuffle has come under fire for not making the Cabinet diverse enough.

“It is disappointing that there are no new Asian members in the Cabinet and the number has in effect gone done. The Cabinet is not as representative of Britain as it should be,” said Operation Black Vote director Simon Woolley. “I am very pleased that the number of Asian MPs with ministerial positions has increased but I am waiting for the day that there is a Prime Minister of Britain of Indian or African descent.”

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

