Two months after merger of factions, rivalries hit AIADMK again

Added by Indo American News on October 23, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Amid a year-long political chaos, the factions led by Palaniswami and Panneerselvam buried the hatchet in August, sidelining the aunt-nephew due of Sasikala and Dhinakaran. Photo: PTI

CHENNAI: Rivalries have surfaced once again in the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), triggering fears of renewed political uncertainty in Tamil Nadu.

Amid a year-long political chaos, the warring factions led by chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami and contender for the top job O. Panneerselvam buried the hatchet in August, sidelining the aunt-nephew due of V.K. Sasikala and T.T.V. Dhinakaran. Panneerselvam agreed to be deputy chief minister.

Credit: livemint.com

