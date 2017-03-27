U.S. targets more than 270 Indians for deportation, says India’s top diplomat
Added by Indo American News on March 27, 2017.
Saved under Immigration
Tags: Baytown, Clear Lake, Cypress, Desi news, Greater Houston, Houston, Houston Desi news, India, Indian American community, Indian News, Indians in America, Indo-American News, Katy, NRI, pearland, south asia, South India, Sugar Land, Texas, USA
Indian activists protest in front of the U.S. Consulate in Kolkata demanding a probe into recent attacks Indians in United Sttes, on March 7. (Bikas Das/AP)
NEW DELHI — U.S. authorities have begun pressing the Indian government to resolve more than 270 outstanding deportation cases involving Indian nationals, Indian officials said Friday.
Indian officials said they know little about the specifics of the cases and could not tell from their own data whether people had overstayed visas or were convicted of more serious criminal offenses.
Click here to read more…
Credit: www.washingtonpost.com