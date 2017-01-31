Uber to expand engineering team in Hyderabad

BENGALURU: Uber Technologies Inc. will expand its engineering team in Hyderabad to develop tools that will help the company determine fares and driver incentives, as well as support its food and hyperlocal delivery service businesses around the world.

Uber did not give details of the number of people it wants to hire. The Hyderabad team, currently 25-strong , will provide technology support for its food delivery service UberEATS and hyperlocal delivery service UberRUSH.

Credit: livemint.com