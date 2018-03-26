MFAH- Home Page
UK cities gear up for 1st-ever ‘National Samosa Week’

Added by Indo American News on March 26, 2018.
Saved under Diaspora
National Samosa Week: It is believed that samosa transcends all barriers and can become a means to unite different communities in the UK. (Source: nishamadhulika.com)

Six cities in the UK will take part in the first-ever ‘National Samosa Week’ next month where participants will make, sell and consume the Popular Indian snack to raise money for charity. The event, to be organised from April 9 to 13, is the brainchild of a Leicester-based media personality who believes that the popularity of the triangular-shaped savoury snack transcends all barriers and can become a means to unite different communities in the UK.

“It is a tea time snack in the subcontinent but it can be so much more than that. We want to use this week to draw attention to the rich culture and food heritage of South Asia,” said Romail Gulzar, who launched the concept in Leicester in the East Midlands region of England. “This triangle-shaped delicacy is said to originate from the Middle East and was eaten by travelling merchants. It is likely that this is how the tasty parcels made their way to other parts of the world including India, Pakistan and Bangladesh,” said the editor of Pukaar News, a Leicester-based news service. Birmingham, Manchester, Coventry, Nottinghamshire and Radlett have come on board with the idea, which involves a range of activities including samosa-eating contests, pop-up samosa shops and tastiest samosa awards.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

