Houston Community College-Home Page
Texas Renaissance Festival- Home Page

UK government told to accept high immigration or forget trade deal with India after Brexit

Added by Indo American News on November 27, 2017.
Saved under Immigration
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Lord Bilimoria attends ceremony to honor Brahmrishi Shree Kumar Swamiji at House of Commons on November 15, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images for His Holiness Brahmrishi Shree Kumar Swamiji).

Lord Bilimoria attends ceremony to honor Brahmrishi Shree Kumar Swamiji at House of Commons on November 15, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images for His Holiness Brahmrishi Shree Kumar Swamiji).

Britain will struggle to sign new free trade deals with economic powerhouses like India after Brexit unless it is willing to accept high levels of immigration from these countries into Britain.

That’s according to Lord Bilimoria, co-founder of Cobra beer, and one of Britain’s most well-known entrepreneurs.

Click here to read more

Credit: businessinsider.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *