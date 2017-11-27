UK government told to accept high immigration or forget trade deal with India after Brexit
Lord Bilimoria attends ceremony to honor Brahmrishi Shree Kumar Swamiji at House of Commons on November 15, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images for His Holiness Brahmrishi Shree Kumar Swamiji).
Britain will struggle to sign new free trade deals with economic powerhouses like India after Brexit unless it is willing to accept high levels of immigration from these countries into Britain.
That’s according to Lord Bilimoria, co-founder of Cobra beer, and one of Britain’s most well-known entrepreneurs.
