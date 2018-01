UK-India deal will mean criminals and illegal immigrants face swift removal under landmark deal

Britain has struck a new agreement with India to share criminal records info, fingerprints and intelligence. India is third in the table of countries whose citizens sneak into Britain illegally, close behind Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Last year, about 6,000 Indian nationals were sent back for entering without the required visas.

Click here to read more…

Credit: thesun.co.uk