UK launches new visas route for Indian scientists, academics

Added by Indo American News on July 9, 2018.
Saved under Immigration
visaThe UK has launched new visas that will be open to overseas scientists and researchers, including Indians, to encourage the growth of the country’s research sector. 

The new UKRI Science, Research and Academia scheme, which is being added to the already existing Tier 5 (Temporary Worker – Government Authorised Exchange) visa route, opened from yesterday for researchers, scientists and academics from outside the European Union (EU) to come to the UK for up to two years. 

