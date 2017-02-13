UK MPs want fast-track visa services for Indians

Recalling the historic contribution of India and other Commonwealth countries , 45 ruling Conservative MPs have called for fast-track visa services to their citizens as Brexit drives Britain to look for newer trade relationships outside Europe.

In a letter to Home secretary Amber Rudd on Sunday, the MPs urged her to “extend the hand of friendship to our Commonwealth partners”, and recalled that the Commonwealth countries stood with Britain “as we faced existential threats from abroad but as we pivoted to Europe, increasingly, our Commonwealth allies were left in the cold”.

Click here to read more…

Credit: hindustantimes.com