UK NRIs commit Rs 500cr for clean Ganga plan

Added by Indo American News on December 4, 2017.
Saved under Diaspora
NEW DELHI: NRI billionaire business magnates in London have committed more than Rs 500 crore of investment to the rejuvenation of the polluted Ganga, as the Director General of the National Mission for Clean Ganga U P Singh said “cremations were not to blame”.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari, whose responsibilities include water resources, said on Wednesday, that in addition to Ravi Mehrotra and Anil Agarwal’s commitments to the sacred river, the London-based Hinduja brothers have agree to maintain the Haridwar stretch and Prakash Lohia, chairman of Indorama Corporation, has committed to the Kolkata section. Lohia is from Kolkata. In India, Shiv Nadar, chairman of HCL, has taken up the Varanasi part, Gadkari, who is on a trip to London, said.
 

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

