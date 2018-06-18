MFAH- Home Page
SBI Home Page

UK opens up thousands of visa slots to IT professionals, engineers, teachers

Added by Indo American News on June 18, 2018.
Saved under Immigration
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
The new structure would allow an unrestricted number of non-EU professional to enter the UK in the acute shortage areas like IT, engineering and teaching.

The new structure would allow an unrestricted number of non-EU professional to enter the UK in the acute shortage areas like IT, engineering and teaching.

If you are an IT professional, engineer, doctor or a teacher there is a good news for you. The UK government is planning to introduce a new immigration policy in which Indian IT professionals, doctors are among those expected to benefit. 

The UK government has tabled changes to its immigration policy in Parliament, which is also likely to ease the visa regime for businesses who want to hire foreign talent. The new visa regime would help companies to brin .. 

Click here to read more…

Credit: economictimes.indiatimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *