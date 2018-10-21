TRF Home Page
UK set to double health surcharge from Dec for non-EU citizens, Indians

Added by Indo American News on October 21, 2018.
Immigration
IMMIGRATION
LONDON: The UK government is all set to double the immigration health surcharge (IHS) from December, which will increase the overall visa fees for the citizens, students, professionals and family members from the non-European Union countries, including India. 

The IHS, introduced in April 2015, will rise from 200 pounds to 400 pounds per year, with the discounted rate for students increasing from 150 pounds to 300 pounds, the UK Home Office said, as the proposal announced earlier this year was put before Parliament this week.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: economictimes.indiatimes.com

 
