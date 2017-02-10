HCC- Home Page
Underarm fat: Ashamed of your batwings? Here’s how you can get toned arms

Added by Indo American News on February 10, 2017.
Saved under Health
Don’t just get embarrassed about underarm fat. Learn how to get rid of these batwings.(Shutterstock)

Flabby and saggy arms gather all the unwanted attention despite having a pleasing personality and a beautiful face. Underarm fat or batwings, as we may say, are enough to destroy a fine appearance.

But before knowing how to get rid of them, let’s find out how fat gets deposited in the arms in the first place.

Click here to read more…

Credit: hindustantimes.com

