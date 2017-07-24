Undue profit of over Rs 1 crore to come under GST authority’s lens

The proposed anti-profiteering authority under the new GST regime will take up for scrutiny only those cases that have mass impact and those where undue profit of more than Rs 1 crore has been earned, a senior government official said. A five member National Anti-Profiteering Authority, headed by a secretary-level officer, will be set up soon to keep a tab on businesses that have not passed on to consumers the benefit of lower tax rates under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.

“It will take two-three months time to gauge whether the benefits of GST are being passed on to consumers. By then, the authority would be put in place,” the official told PTI. As per the three tier structure — the GST Implementation Committee (GIC) will receive complaints and those which are state specific and involving smaller amounts will be transferred to the state screening committee. Other cases will be referred to the Directorate General of Safeguards who will finish investigation within 3 months and send the findings to the anti-profiteering authority, which will pass an order in another 3-months time.

Credit: indianexpress.com