Unhealthy levels of chemicals present in cereals, report says

A report by Environmental Working Group(EWG) has stated that several of America’s popular breakfast food come with a “hefty dose of the weed-killing poison” as quoted by a report in CNN. Traces of glyphosate, an active chemical ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup weed killer, was found in two among the 45 products that were made with oats. It was also reported that in 31 of the samples, the glyphosate level was more than what is believed to be healthy for children.

Some of those products included Back to Nature Classic Granola, Quaker Dinosaur Egg Instant Oats, Cheerios Toasted Whole Grain Oat Cereal, Lucky Charms, Quaker Steel Cut Oats and Kellog’s Nutrigrain Strawberry Breakfast Bars, Nature Valley Granola Protein Oats ‘n Honey, Great Value Original Instant Oatmeal. This, however, does not mean that they are violating the limit as decided by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Credit: indianexpress.com