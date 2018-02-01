Unless We Are United, We Will Never Succeed As a Community

By Kul Bhushan Uppal

HOUSTON: Here is a short message for our community in the Houston area. Unless we are united, we will never succeed as a community…

If we can envision a world where we support each other and help each other find their place in this ever-changing society, then we can become the change we want to see. Jealousy, envy, criticism, and judgment are excuses for insecure people.

As we help others to become self-assured, we create an environment in which all people are guardians for each other- regardless of gender, religion, race, color. Unless we are united, we are not in a position to be an example of unity for others or achieve success. If we are divided, we cannot be a principle of unity for others.

Let us learn to accept each other, appreciate each other and accept each other’s differences; if we are to be able to accept others who do not share our beliefs, our values, and our culture. Let us strive to be universal, embracing all people for the sake of humanity. People who value “love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control” are one people.

Unity and love must be fostered not just within ourselves but with the larger community that includes the youth, the aging and the aged. We cannot afford to be inward-looking and exclusive. We must reach out and share our love ideologies with others beyond our confines. We must reach out to those of different inclinations, cultures and races.

We need to strengthen ties with them. God loves us all and we are all His children. It would be appropriate to invite each other to one another’s celebrations. Another area in which we can build unity is to work together on social projects, especially for the poor.

Finally, let me say that there can never be success, unity or peace unless there is mutual respect, appreciation and support of each other. We must harmonize our beliefs and cultures and take part in charity. To achieve this goal of unity let me conclude with these famous words from Swami Vivekananda – Take up one idea – our community. Make that one idea your life – think of it, the dream of it, live on that idea.

Let the brain, muscles, nerves, every part of your body, be full of that idea, and just leave every other idea alone. This way we can bring the entire community together under one roof and a future powerhouse to be reckoned with. One more thing always end the day with a positive thought. No matter how hard things were, tomorrow’s a fresh opportunity to make it better.

Let’s change the way we think, and let’s change the way we treat each other in the New Year. We are all born winners no matter where we are from.