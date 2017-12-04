Houston Community College-Home Page
Unprecedented scenes at Kotla as Delhi’s toxic air disrupts Test match, leaves Sri Lankans gasping

Added by Indo American News on December 4, 2017.
Play was interrupted twice due to Sri Lankans’ discomfort. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Two Sri Lankan fast bowlers left the field following breathing difficulties due to “poor air quality”, there were two stoppages of play, and the visitors didn’t have enough fit players to field in the post-lunch session — five of them entered the field wearing anti-pollution masks. Day Two of the third Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Feroz Shah Kotla in the national capital was like no other in the history of Test cricket.

“It (the pollution level) got extremely high at one point, we had players coming in at one point and vomiting. There were oxygen cylinders in the dressing room. It is not normal for players to suffer in that way while playing the game. From our point of view, it has to be stated that it is a very, very unique case,” said Sri Lanka coach Nic Pothas.

 

Click here to read more

Credit: indianexpress.com

