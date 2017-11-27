UP civic polls: 48% turnout in phase-II
Added by Indo American News on November 27, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: Baytown, Clear Lake, Cypress, Desi news, Greater Houston, Houston, Houston Desi news, India, Indian American community, Indian News, Indians in America, Indo-American News, Katy, NRI, ONGC, pearland, south asia, South India, Sugar Land, Texas, USA
Lucknow: Polling officers collect electronic voting machines(EVM) and polling materials before leaving for polling booth on the eve of second phase voting of Uttar Pradesh Nagar Palika Election 2017 UP, in Lucknow on Saturday. PTI Photo (PTI11_25_2017_000094a)
Around 48 per cent of voters exercised their franchise during the second phase of the state urban local body elections held on Sunday.
Mathura, which went held polls to its municipal corporation for the first time, recorded 41.36 per cent participation. The Yogi Adityanath government had recently merged the Vrindavan and Mathura municipal boards to form the Mathura Nagar Nigam.
Click here to read more
Credit: indianexpress.com