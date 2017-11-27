UP civic polls: 48% turnout in phase-II

Around 48 per cent of voters exercised their franchise during the second phase of the state urban local body elections held on Sunday.

Mathura, which went held polls to its municipal corporation for the first time, recorded 41.36 per cent participation. The Yogi Adityanath government had recently merged the Vrindavan and Mathura municipal boards to form the Mathura Nagar Nigam.

Credit: indianexpress.com