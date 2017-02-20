UP elections 2017: 61.16 per cent voting recorded in phase-3; polling by and large peaceful

The third phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections witnessed 61.16 per cent voter turnout on Sunday, which concluded by and large peacefully, said state Chief Electoral Officer T Venkatesh. “Turnout of voters was 61.16 per cent when polling drew to a close at 5 PM,” he said. As many as 69 assembly constituencies went to polls in this phase, which is considered as crucial for the ruling Samajwadi Party in the state.

Credit: indianexpress.com