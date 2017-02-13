UP elections: 64.2% voting in first phase, Mayawati talks of pro-BSP wave
Men wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.(AFP)
An estimated 64.2% voter turnout was recorded in 73 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday in the first phase of polling considered crucial in determining results in the country’s most populous state.
The Election Commission said the figure was calculated at 5pm.
Credit: hindustantimes.com