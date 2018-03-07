IAN- Home Page
SBI Home Page

Upset over denial of special status for Andhra, Chandrababu Naidu pulls out TDP ministers from Modi cabinet

Added by Indo American News on March 7, 2018.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Chandrababu Naidu (left) and Narendra Modi (right)

Chandrababu Naidu (left) and Narendra Modi (right)

NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced late on Wednesday evening that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has decided to pull out its two ministers from the NDA cabinet after Centre’s refusal to give Andhra Pradesh central funding under a “special status”.

Addressing a press conference in Amaravati, Naidu said that he has directed Union Civil Aviation Minister P Ashok Gajapati Raju and Y Satyanarayana Chowdary, Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, to resign from the union cabinet.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *