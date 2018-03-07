Upset over denial of special status for Andhra, Chandrababu Naidu pulls out TDP ministers from Modi cabinet

NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced late on Wednesday evening that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has decided to pull out its two ministers from the NDA cabinet after Centre’s refusal to give Andhra Pradesh central funding under a “special status”.

Addressing a press conference in Amaravati, Naidu said that he has directed Union Civil Aviation Minister P Ashok Gajapati Raju and Y Satyanarayana Chowdary, Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, to resign from the union cabinet.

Credit: indianexpress.com