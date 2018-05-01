MFAH- Home Page
SBI Home Page
Ad Mark – Home Page

US agency conducts H-1B visa lottery for 1.90 lakh applications

Added by Indo American News on May 1, 2018.
Saved under Immigration
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Visa

MUMBAI: The number of applications for the H-1B visa, heavily relied upon by India’s tech industry, has fallen for the second year in a row. For the 2018-19 season (FY 2019), which would permit successful visa applicants to work in the United States (US) from October 1, the US agency received 1.90 lakh applications as against nearly 2 lakh applications last season. A fall by 8,902 applications or 4.5 per cent as compared to 2017-18 is miniscule and shows the continued interest in this category of work visas.

From 2013-14, year on year, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has had to resort to a lottery mechanism, as the number of applications far exceeded the annual quotas. The number of applications had hit a peak in 2016-17 with 2.36 lakh applications. If current year’s figures are compared with this peak statistic it is a decline of 19.5 per cent in the number of H-1B applications.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *