US-China trade war can make Indian products competitive: CII
Added by Indo American News on August 5, 2018.
Saved under Business
U.S. President Donald Trump takes part in a welcoming ceremony with China’s President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
NEW DELHI: With the US imposing additional 25 per cent duty on imports worth USD 34 billion from China, certain Indian products may become more competitive, CII said today.
An analysis by the industry chamber revealed that India should focus on the US market for items in the categories of machinery, electrical equipment, vehicles and transport parts, chemicals, plastics and rubber products.
Credit: indianexpress.com