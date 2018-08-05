US-China trade war can make Indian products competitive: CII

NEW DELHI: With the US imposing additional 25 per cent duty on imports worth USD 34 billion from China, certain Indian products may become more competitive, CII said today.

An analysis by the industry chamber revealed that India should focus on the US market for items in the categories of machinery, electrical equipment, vehicles and transport parts, chemicals, plastics and rubber products.

Credit: indianexpress.com