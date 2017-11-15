IAN- Home Page
US Immigration Fund targets to raise $125 mn from 250 Indian investors by 2018

Added by Indo American News on November 15, 2017.
Saved under Immigration
uscis
Tapping in on the aspirations of high networth Indians to educate their children in the US, the US Immigration Fund (USIF), the largest fund raiser under the country’s employment-based preference category (EB-5) visa, has targeted to raise $125 million in foreign investments from 250 Indian investors by 2018.

“This year we are set to raise about $50 million from 100 investors. But with growing awareness about the EB-5 category in the country, we hope to touch $125 million next year. Soon India could be the second largest user of the visa after China,” Andrew Graves, Director, Business Development, India, USIF, told BusinessLine.

Credit: thehindubusinessline.com

