US Immigration Fund targets to raise $125 mn from 250 Indian investors by 2018

“This year we are set to raise about $50 million from 100 investors. But with growing awareness about the EB-5 category in the country, we hope to touch $125 million next year. Soon India could be the second largest user of the visa after China,” Andrew Graves, Director, Business Development, India, USIF, told BusinessLine.

Click here to read more

Credit: thehindubusinessline.com