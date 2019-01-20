US-India Business Council Hosts Reception in Honor of Shringla, Indian Ambassador to U.S.

Washington DC: On 15 January 2019, the United States-India Business Council (USIBC) hosted a welcome reception in honour of Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Ambassador of India to the United States. Congressmen, senior US government officials, representatives of U.S. companies, industry associations and a cross-section of the media were present at the event.

In his remarks, Ambassador Shringla spoke about the remarkable transformation that India-US. relations have undergone in recent years. He emphasized that this transformation has been characterized by a growing convergence of strategic and commercial interests. He also highlighted the multifaceted cooperation between India and the U.S. in a wide range of sectors, including trade and economic cooperation, security and defence ties, energy, and science and technology.

Ambassador Shringla stated that India-U.S. trade relationship reached new heights in 2017 with bilateral trade reaching $126 billion. He noted with satisfaction that this upward trend continued in 2018 marked by new developments such as purchases of petroleum, LNG and civilian aircraft from the U.S. He expressed confidence that this remarkable growth would continue in 2019 and beyond.

Ambassador Shringla also held a meeting with Thomas J. Donohue, CEO and President of U.S. Chamber of Commerce, along with Nisha Biswal, President of the USIBC.

Formed in 1975, the USIBC has a membership of over 300 companies. Its aim is to engage the private sectors of both countries to enhance investment flows and serve a direct link between business and Government leaders.