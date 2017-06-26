US lawmakers urge Trump to press PM Modi on trade, investment

WASHINGTON: Leading US congressmen have called on President Donald Trump to press Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove barriers to US trade and investment when they meet for the first time on Monday.

The lawmakers, from the Republican and Democratic parties, said in a letter to Trump that high-level engagement with India had failed to eliminate major trade and investment barriers and had not deterred India from imposing new ones.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com