MFAH- Home Page
SBI Home Page
Ad Mark – Home Page

US makes India a catspaw with CAATSA sanctions legislation

Added by Indo American News on May 21, 2018.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
PM Narendra Modi will hold informal talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on Monday.

PM Narendra Modi will hold informal talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on Monday.

WASHINGTON: The malign shadow of US sanctions hangs over the informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on Monday, with New Delhi becoming a cat’s paw not only in the scrap between Washington and Moscow, but also in the turf war between the White House and Congress.

Although India has asserted that it will not allow any third country to dictate its ties with Russia, the so-called Caatsa (Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act) legislation has become Washington’s poison-tipped arrow threatening New Delhi’s long-cherished and long-nourished defence ties with Moscow which Washington is trying to whittle down.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *