US man killed in Andaman: Police team retreat after spotting armed tribals in second expedition

Added by Indo American News on November 25, 2018.
Saved under US South Asian
At the Janglighat jetty near Port Blair. (Express Photo by Ravik Bhattacharya)

By Ravik Bhattacharya

PORT BLAIR: After several failed attempts to locate and retrieve the body of American John Allen Chau, a joint team of Andaman police, forest officials and tribal welfare department made a second expedition to the North Sentinel Island, this time along with two of the accused to identify the area where the body was spotted.

The team conducted the second expedition to the island on November 23, using the help of the Indian Coast Guard. Andaman DGP Dependra Pathak was himself part of the expedition that took place on Friday. However, they retreated after spotting armed Sentinelese tribesmen along the shoreline.

 

Credit: indianexpress.com

