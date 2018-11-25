US man killed in Andaman: Police team retreat after spotting armed tribals in second expedition

By Ravik Bhattacharya

PORT BLAIR: After several failed attempts to locate and retrieve the body of American John Allen Chau, a joint team of Andaman police, forest officials and tribal welfare department made a second expedition to the North Sentinel Island, this time along with two of the accused to identify the area where the body was spotted.

The team conducted the second expedition to the island on November 23, using the help of the Indian Coast Guard. Andaman DGP Dependra Pathak was himself part of the expedition that took place on Friday. However, they retreated after spotting armed Sentinelese tribesmen along the shoreline.

