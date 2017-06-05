Eye Level- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page

US pullout to brighten climate for Modi’s green energy plan

Added by Indo American News on June 5, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

narendra-modi_650x488_71439271366

NEW DELHI: US withdrawal from the Paris climate deal can potentially elevate India to a leadership role in the global fight against climate change and sharpen investor focus on the Narendra Modi government’s programme to build massive renewable energy capacity.

The government is working to build 175 GW (giga watt) of renewable energy capacity by 2022, envisaging an estimated investment of $175-180 billion. The green push will not end there. The government expects non-conventional sources to account for 40% of total generation capacity by 2030.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *