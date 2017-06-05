US pullout to brighten climate for Modi’s green energy plan

NEW DELHI: US withdrawal from the Paris climate deal can potentially elevate India to a leadership role in the global fight against climate change and sharpen investor focus on the Narendra Modi government’s programme to build massive renewable energy capacity.

The government is working to build 175 GW (giga watt) of renewable energy capacity by 2022, envisaging an estimated investment of $175-180 billion. The green push will not end there. The government expects non-conventional sources to account for 40% of total generation capacity by 2030.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com