US radio hosts apologize for ‘turban man’ remark

NEW YORK: Two radio hosts in New Jersey, who called America’s first Sikh-American attorney general Gurbir Grewal, “turban man” on air, have apologized for their racist remarks and have been slapped with a 10-day suspension for using “demeaning and inappropriate” language.

Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco, who host the “Dennis and Judi Show” on NJ 101.5FM, were talking about Grewal’s decision to suspend marjiuana prosecutions in New Jersey when they repeatedly called him the “turban man” on Thursday.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com