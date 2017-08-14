Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
US ready to help India modernise its military: US top commander

Harris reiterated that he believes that the deepening US-India relationship is the defining strategic partnership for the 21st century.

The US is ready to help India modernise its military and jointly they can improve India’s military capabilities in “significant and meaningful” ways, a top American commander has said.

Over the past decade, the defence trade between the US and India has touched nearly USD 15 billion and is expected to gallop in the next few years, as India is looking at the US for some of the latest military hardware including fighter jets, latest unmanned aerial vehicles and aircraft carriers.

Credit: indianexpress.com

