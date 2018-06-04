US receives over 5,000 tips on H-1B visa fraud on dedicated e-mail helpline: Official

WASHINGTON: More than 5,000 complaints of H-1B visa fraud and abuse have been received by a federal agency on a dedicated e-mail helpline that was launched by the Trump administration last year, an official said.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

Credit: economictimes.indiatimes.com