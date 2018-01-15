US revokes citizenship of Indian native who now faces deportation

WASHINGTON: In a first of its kind case, the US has revoked the American citizenship of an Indian native, who, authorities said, acquired it by fraud.

Baljinder Singh alias Davinder Singh, 43, who married a US citizen, has now been reverted to the Green Card status which leaves him potentially subject to removal proceedings at the Department of Homeland Security’s discretion, the Justice Department said.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com