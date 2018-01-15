Houston Community College-Home Page
SBI Home Page

US revokes citizenship of Indian native who now faces deportation

Added by Indo American News on January 15, 2018.
Saved under Diaspora
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

download

WASHINGTON: In a first of its kind case, the US has revoked the American citizenship of an Indian native, who, authorities said, acquired it by fraud.

Baljinder Singh alias Davinder Singh, 43, who married a US citizen, has now been reverted to the Green Card status which leaves him potentially subject to removal proceedings at the Department of Homeland Security’s discretion, the Justice Department said.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *