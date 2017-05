US Senate confirms Indian-American to key judicial post

WASHINGTON: The US Senate has confirmed Indian-American Judge Amul Thapar to a key judicial position on the powerful US court of appeals.

The first Indian-American to be nominated by US President Donald Trump for the 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals, Thapar was confirmed by the Senate 52-44, a vote which took place on party lines.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com