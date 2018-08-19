US: Sikh man stabbed to death in his store, third incident in 3 weeks

A Sikh man has been stabbed to death at his store in the US state of New Jersey, the third incident targeting the minority Sikh community in the country in three weeks. Terlok Singh was discovered dead by his cousin yesterday in his store with an apparent stab wound in the chest.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s office is calling the incident a homicide, according to a report in ABC7NY. The motive behind the killing was not immediately known. Singh, described as a very kind person, is survived by his wife and children who live in India. He owned the store to support his family.

