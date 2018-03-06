IAN- Home Page
SBI Home Page

US tariffs on steel and aluminium are a threat to India’s producers

Added by Indo American News on March 6, 2018.
Saved under Business
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Domestic output has been increasing on the back of capacity additions but India’s consumption has not kept pace.

Domestic output has been increasing on the back of capacity additions but India’s consumption has not kept pace.

India’s steel industry had been settling into a comfortable groove. The distressed assets tag for the industry is being addressed, with buyers interested in most large steel assets. Overall, demand is improving, prices are rising and new capacities have stabilized. In fact, the going was to get better as private investment demand is primed to recover in FY19 and beyond.

But the US president’s move to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium threatens to upset this calm. The government intends to impose a tariff of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminium, citing national security but the real reason is to increase domestic production. The final tariffs and any other measures to prevent imports will be known when the orders are signed.

Click here to read more…

Credit: livemint.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *