IAN- Home Page
TRF Home Page

US varsity building to be renamed after Indian-American couple

Added by Indo American News on October 14, 2018.
Saved under Diaspora
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
The university's Engineering Research Building will be named after Durga D and Shushila Agrawal who made a sizable donation to the college.

The university’s Engineering Research Building will be named after Durga D and Shushila Agrawal who made a sizable donation to the college.

HOUSTON: A building at the University of Houston will be renamed after an Indian-American couple in recognition of a gift that will provide ongoing support for faculty, students and research, the varsity has said.

The university’s Engineering Research Building will be named after Durga D and Shushila Agrawal  who made a sizable donation to the college, the varsity’s Indian- American president Renu Khator  said.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *