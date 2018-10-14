US varsity building to be renamed after Indian-American couple
The university’s Engineering Research Building will be named after Durga D and Shushila Agrawal who made a sizable donation to the college.
HOUSTON: A building at the University of Houston will be renamed after an Indian-American couple in recognition of a gift that will provide ongoing support for faculty, students and research, the varsity has said.
The university’s Engineering Research Building will be named after Durga D and Shushila Agrawal who made a sizable donation to the college, the varsity’s Indian- American president Renu Khator said.
