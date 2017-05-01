US will factor in Indian IT firms’ value when revising H1B visa policy: official

New Delhi: The government on Saturday exuded confidence that the US administration will take into account the benefits Indian IT firms brought in for American companies when it goes for the H1B visa policy review.

“We fully believe when they do the review, they will take into account the benefits that have gone to the American public and companies, the mutually-beneficial relationship between Indian companies and them and based on that, they will take a decision,” IT secretary Aruna Sundararajan said.

Credit: livemint.com