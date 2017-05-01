Eye Level- Home Page
US will factor in Indian IT firms’ value when revising H1B visa policy: official

Added by Indo American News on May 1, 2017.
Saved under Business
US President Donald Trump has moved to replace the lottery system for issuing H1B work visas with a merit-based approach. Photo: Getty images

New Delhi: The government on Saturday exuded confidence that the US administration will take into account the benefits Indian IT firms brought in for American companies when it goes for the H1B visa policy review.

“We fully believe when they do the review, they will take into account the benefits that have gone to the American public and companies, the mutually-beneficial relationship between Indian companies and them and based on that, they will take a decision,” IT secretary Aruna Sundararajan said.

Credit: livemint.com

