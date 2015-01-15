Utsav Brings the Ultimate Ethnic Fashion Wardrobe to Town

HOUSTON: An exclusive website for Indian attires and accessories, Utsav Fashion offers an eclectic collection of ethnic clothing right from Sarees, Salwar Kameez, Lehengas, Indo-western wear to Footwear, Handbags, Jewelry, and Accessories to match. Here’s where online shoppers can uncover a range of Indian fashion outfits and bridal wear handpicked from all corners of the country, reflecting the vibrancy inherent in all things Indian!

Utsav Fashion, endeavors to take the magic of India to different cities of USA on the wings of UCarnival – the complete show of all things beautiful! For those smitten by the colors, textures and glittering embellishments adorning Indian ethnic attires, UCarnival style expo is the place to be.

UCarnival began its voyage in USA in the year 2012 with shows in 10 cities. Enthused by the response, Utsav Fashion has turned the show into a much-awaited annual event. It is now a pan-America fashion carnival covering almost all big and small cities across the country. Hosted at strategically located venues, the traveling expo is a major draw for shoppers who love the touch and feel of fabrics, wish to try on the fits before purchase and enjoy the warm friendly guidance of the UCarnival team.

The range is also an exciting amalgam of exquisite craftsmanship, celebratory hues and fancy drapes. UCarnival in 2015 will showcase the finest array of Sarees, Salwar Kameez, Indo Western Tunics and more. The outfits and accessories at UCarnival are the very latest of the fashion season. There is a magical fusion of traditional designs and contemporary fabrics, cuts and embellishments. The range is inspired by global runway trends from the world’s style hubs and the style expressions of Bollywood.

Till date there have been more than 134 events in 110 cities across USA. UCarnival has successfully taken Indian Ethnic Fashion places, to the extent that people plan their shopping itinerary in accordance with the dates of the fair’s arrival in their city. UCarnival, makes sure shoppers are informed of the fair schedule well in advance so that they have plenty of time to draw up their wish list of wardrobe must-haves. Lovers of Indian ethnic fashion can check out their social calendar for birthdays, weddings, parties and festive occasions in the coming months. They can then plan their UCarnival shopping in right earnest.

More than 35000 people have attended the UCarnival and have enjoyed exploring the timeless elegance, authentic fabrics and wide range on offer. Today the show has a rich repository of happy customers, and many exciting plans on the anvil.

The latest show at Houston was held at Holiday Inn, Houston in Westchase for 3 days, from January 9 to 11. It opened to a warm response from India lovers who thronged the venue to shop for designer sarees, salwar kameez, Indo Western tunics, stylish readymade blouses, leggings and clutch bags. Most of the shoppers were enthusiastic about the fusion of Indian traditions with Western silhouettes. The event proved that Indian Ethnic Fashion continues to hold sway over the minds and hearts of customers worldwide.

For further details visit UCarnival – http://www.ucarnival.com

Utsav Fashion – http://www.utsavfashion.com