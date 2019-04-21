Utsav Parking Lot Inaugurated at Sri MTS

BY VATSA KUMAR

PEARLAND: An April morning with clear skies and a gentle breeze was the perfect setting at Sri Meenakshi Temple in Pearland, Texas for Mayor Tom Reid to inaugurate the Utsav Parking lot.

Serving the Indian community for over 42 years, Sri Meenakshi Temple, one of its kind in the US, is a beacon for any Hindu pilgrim that yearns to visit the original Sri Meenakshi Amman Temple built in Madurai, a South Indian pilgrim center.

The current board of administration at the Temple, under the leadership of Dr. Padmini Ranganathan, has launched an ambitious project to renovate the 20 years old Kalyana Mandapam so as to meet the growing needs of devotees.

The project estimated to cost over a million is scheduled for completion by the end of November, 2019. As part of phase 1 of this project, construction of a new parking lot was taken up in March and completed within 6 weeks.

This parking lot, which can accommodate 104 additional cars, was inaugurated by Pearland’s Mayor Tom Reid, after religious activities were performed by the temple priests. Reid commended the temple board for launching this project to add the additional spaces for the members of its congregation.

Meenakshi Temple honored the Mayor in a traditional Indian manner by robing him with a beautiful Indian shawl. Delicious lunch followed this festive event. The well-lighted Utsav parking lot is now open to serve the devotees of the Temple throughout the year.