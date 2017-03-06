Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: After Kejriwal and Parrikar, Akhilesh Yadav asks voters to accept money

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is the latest addition to the list of leaders who have asked the electorate to take money from other outfits but cast vote for their respective parties. “I (have) heard that voters are being given money. My advice to you is to keep the money and vote for the bicycle,” he said at an election meeting in Bhadohi.

‘Bicycle’ is the election symbol of the Samajwadi Party. Last month, the Election Commission had served Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar a notice over allegations that during an poll speech in Goa, he had said “…you vote him by taking Rs 2000 from someone. It is okay, somebody will hold a rally, there is no objection, someone roams there with Rs 500. But vote shall be for lotus…”.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com