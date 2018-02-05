Valentine’s Week Days 2018 Full List, Schedule, Date Sheet of Rose, Propose, Chocolate, Promise, Teddy, Hug and Kiss Day

While many of us have come to be of the opinion that there need not be just one day in the calendar to celebrate love, when it is Valentine’s month of the year, mush and love is inevitably found in the air. Yes, the Valentine’s Week is around the corner and if you are still wondering how to surprise your loved ones or just make them feel special, then we suggest you bring your A-game on. Or if you are among those who have been trying to muster their courage to ask their crushes out, well, you know there’s no better time than this. And in case you are not planning to give them a surprise on February 14 itself, you have the entire seven days leading up to the big V-day. Building up the hype of Valentine’s Day are the seven days that come before — Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Kiss Day, Hug Day — in that order before the big V-Day comes a-calling.

While these days make for a fundamental part of pop-culture and contemporary love stories, they also happen to have their own significance, to begin with. As much as people in love argue that they do not need a day or a week to celebrate their bond, Valentine’s week continues to be observed with a lot of excitement and fervour. Here are the different days of Valentine’s week and their importance.

Credits: indianexpress.com