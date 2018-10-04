Vedanta Society of Greater Houston (VSGH) Durga Puja 2018

By Sanchali Basu

HOUSTON: It is that time of the year again – Durga Puja time! As is the norm every year, VSGH will take pride in hosting the first Durga Puja of the season in Houston. VSGH has gone through several changes over the past year. Revered Swami Atmarupananda, an authority on the Complete Works of Swami Vivekananda, besides authoring several books on Vedanta and meditation, has taken over as the spiritual head of VSGH since last December.

He will be assisting Swami Kripamayanada from Toronto, in conducting the puja. The puja will commence early in the morning with the Nabapatrika and the idol of Mother Durga being carried to the nicely decorated pandal outdoors to the beat of the Dhak and the blowing of the shankh, creating a divine atmosphere.

The puja will continue to the accompaniment of melodious devotional songs by the VSGH choir and end with a beautiful arati, and pushpanjali, the offering of flowers, by devotees. Looking at the weather forecast, one can expect a bright beautiful sunny day, not too warm, to the delight of the devotees.

The puja will be followed by fruit & lunch prasad distribution to all attendees. This is one puja that all Houstonians look forward to every year, because of the sincere piety and devotion with which the puja is carried out. It imbibes a spiritual atmosphere in which all devotees bask.

A book stall is also set up at the back of the Puja pandal for attendees to check books out and purchase. Some dignitaries are expected to attend the event. A record crowd is being expected this year. A warm invitation is being extended to all to attend with family and friends. Admission and parking is free, but donations are welcome.

For further information about the event, please visit: www.houstonvedanta.org or contact Ashok Dasgupta at 979-421-0957, Swapna Chaudhuri at 281-584-0488, or leave a message at the Vedanta Society 281-988-7211.