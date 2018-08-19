IAN- Home Page
Vedanta to invest $2.3 billion in oil and gas in near term

Added by Indo American News on August 19, 2018.
Saved under Business
Vedanta Resources chairman Anil Agarwal. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Hyderabad: Vedanta Ltd has said it will be investing $2.3 billion towards capex on its oil and gas activities in the “near term” to increase the reserve base by around 375 million barrels. According to its latest annual report, Vedanta aims to increase production from the current 200,000 barrels per day to 300,000 bpd over the next few years.

“In the near term, we are investing gross capex of $2.3 billion to increase our resource and reserve base by around 375 million barrels. Our rich project portfolio is comprised of enhanced oil recovery projects, tight oil and gas projects and exploration prospects. As well as boosting production, this investment will generate sustainable employment opportunities, directly and indirectly and bring cutting edge solutions to community needs,” Vedanta said.

 

