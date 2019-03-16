Vedic Fair: A Kaleidoscope of India’s Cultural, Religious Diversity

KATY: The 8th Annual Vedic Fair and Mega Celebration of India held on Saturday, March 9 at Cinco Ranch High School, drew more than 2,000 visitors. Once again, Ashirwad A Blessing Temple was able to superbly showcase India’s heritage of cultural and religious diversity to a full house in a fun-filled, spiritual and entertaining, 5 hour non-stop program from 5 to 10 PM with over 150 artists, presenters, workshop hosts and vendors.

The entrance of the school looked like the abode of the Lord, and inside was converted into the beautiful temple of Tridev; Lord Brahma – the Creator, Lord Vishnu – the Protector and Mahadev Shiva – the Redeemer along with their consorts Saraswati, Lakshmi and Parvati and other Indian Gods and Goddesses. The building had become a spiritual retreat, with a warm welcome at the entrance with hands folded in namaste by dwarpals, small kids dressed in traditional Indian dhoti kurtas.

The Fair oned with chanting of melodious mantras followed by a Celebrate India exhibit competition. The presenters showcased 18 Maha-Puranas with a confidence and clarity that took the contest to a higher level. Defending Champion Aryaa Joshi once again became 2019 Champion for her topic ‘Bhagavata Purana’. Sudhiti Marri was runner-up for her topic ‘Agni Purana’. The competition was judged by Sanjay Patel, the author of 11 books including the best seller Science and Spirituality, and Srujana Dunnara, Ashirwad Young Wingz President.

In addition, the fair showcased Buddhism by Universal Door, Christianity by Telugu Christian Fellowship, Ayurveda workshop by Ushadevi Pillai, Homeopathy by Anusha Thiagarajan, dandiya by Daksha Nagar and rangoli and painting by this reporter. A unique Musical Bingo game engaged and entertained the packed audience.

Fort Bend County Judge K.P George gave a keynote address appreciating the diversity in the county and how the Vedic Fair for bringing rich culture and values. HCC Trustee Neeta Sane congratulated the Vedic Fair Team for the grand event. Sam Merchant from Congressman Al Green’s office presented a proclamation to Ashirwad A Blessing.

Appreciation Awards were presented to Vedic Fair sponsors Arun and Vinni Verma of Shri Sita Ram Foundation of USA; Saroj and Subhash Gupt;, Ajay Choudary of Ensupra Solar; Divyendu Singh of New York Life; Rama Khambhati, wife of Padmakant Khambhati, the founder of Sanatan Hindu Center Radio; fair emcee DJ AJ Ajay Kumar of DJAJ Productions; Chandana Kumar of Divaya Décor 4 U and Jignasa Anand of Chiros for being a vendor for 7 years; Govinda’s of ISKCON for being a vendor for 6 years and Chirag Patel of Maduram Mirch Masala for being a vendor for 6 years.

Ashirwad Indian-LifeStyle Class students flawlessly recited the Shanthi Mantras for World Peace in honor of the deceased soldiers of the world after which the audience stood for a minute’s silence.

The Dance Talent Team Competition enthralled the audience with detailed choreography, colorful costumes, props and diverse dance formats adhering to the “Indian Heritage” theme. The competition was won by Kalakar Group for their performance ‘Aadum Chidambarmoo’ about Lord Shiva choreographed by Dr. Sunanda Nair. First Runner Up was Divine Dancers for their performance ‘Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka’ choreographed by Surabhi Mahajan and 2nd Runner Up was Laasya School of Dance for ‘Kalyo Kood Padyo’ choreographed by Deepika Bhadange.

The prime-time fast-paced play, “24 – The Untold Leela” directed by Vedic Fair Chair Geetha Ravula captivated the audience. The play was comprised of very rarely told unique stories from Indian Heritage. These outstanding stories highlighted how the divine descends to protect Dharma and were presented for the first time. Huge stage props, LED background screen, colorful costumes, background music, narration in English and fabulous artists took the audience on an Indian Heritage journey never seen before in Houston.

The much-awaited finale, ‘Brides of the World – Fusion Show’ choreographed by Geetha Ravula was a treat for its fusion of contemporary music, dazzling costumes, and beautiful brides showcasing various heritages of the world representing Unity in Diversity.

For their continued commitment and dedication towards Indian Heritage Geetha Ravula thanked Ashirwad Family’s Vedic Fair Team members Sailesh Kaparaju, Sri Ravula, Ashutosh and Sonali Sapru, Vikas and Shagun Ahuja, Vinod Conikee, Varun Rajan, Kavitha Prasad, Priya Muralidharan, Priya Ravishankar, Uma Chidambaram, Srimathi Kumar, Mahima Bhat, Manisha and Mahesh Halapeti, Bharat Rao, Harish Reyha, Dhawal Shah, Manoj Nair, Shiva Naidu, Surendra Naidu, Vaishali Sudhakar, Ranga Naidu and Ashirwad Young Wingz Team Srujana Dunnara (President), Ayushi Sapru (Vice President), Rishi Kadiam (Secretary), Venkat, Laalasa Kella, Divena Donthi (Past President), 50+ high school volunteers who served passionately, Judges Sanjay Patel, Rashmi Shashi, Nithya Hari, Khushboo Jaiswal and Monica Sirigiri.

The Ashirwad Family thanked the supporting organization and individuals – ISKCON of Houston, Sanatan Hindu Center, Shri Sita Ram Foundation of USA, Hindus of Greater Houston, Subhash and Sarojini Gupta, Vijay Pallod, Daya Houston, Art of Living, Sri Ganapati Sachchidananda Avadhoota Daata Peetam, Amma Sri Karunamayi, Universal Door Meditation Center, Telugu Christian Fellowship, official media partner HUMFM 106.1, TV Asia, DJ AJ Ajay Kumar, Voice of Sanatan Hinduism Radio, Radio Hungama, Andhra Mirchi and Bharat Bazaar Booth Vendors.

The 9th Annual VEDIC FAIR will occur in February 2020. For more information, visit http://ashirwadablessing.org/