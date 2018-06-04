Veere Di Wedding movie review: The Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor starrer is a fun ride

By Shubhra Gupta

Veere Di Wedding movie review: The four ‘veeres‘, Kalindi (Kareena Kapoor), Avni (Sonam Kapoor), Sakshi (Swara Bhaskar) and Meera (Shikha Talsania), are a solid bunch despite their riches and their entitled troubles.

Veere Di Wedding movie cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania, Sumeet Vyas, Vivek Mushran, Neena Gupta, Manoj Pahwa, Anjum Rajabali

Veere Di Wedding movie director: Shashanka Ghosh

Veere Di Wedding movie rating: 3 stars

‘Veer’, pyaar se, ‘veere’, is used for the male of the Punjabi species. That a film about female bonding flips it around and calls its female leads by the same name tells you something you need to know about Veere Di Wedding. That it is the quintessentially Dilli film, is clear from the opening frame.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com