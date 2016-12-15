“Ventilator” Marathi Movie

By Ravi Ozarker

HOUSTON: When you hear about famous Bollywood personalities such as Priyanka Chopra, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Boman Irani what comes to a reader’s mind? The recent super-hit Marathi movie “Ventilator” is very different. All three have acted in this movie and Priyanka has beautifully sung a great song to promote her latest movie “Ventilator”.

The director and producer has focused on acting and dialog delivery and other very important elements of film making to get a beautiful message across. Ashutosh has proved himself as an effective actor (in the role of Raja Kamerkar) in this movie along with several famous Marathi stars, Jitendra Joshi as Prasanna Kamerkar, Sulabha Arya as Manda (Prasanna’s Mother), Sukanya Kulkarni-Mone as Sarika (Prasanna’s Sister), Viju Khote as Shirish Appa, Sanjiv Shah, Nilesh Divekar, Rahul Solapurkar, Shashank Shende, Achyut Potdar, Usha Nadkarni as Akka, Nikhil Ratnaparkhi as Pritam, Swati Chitnis as Indu, Satish Alekar as Bhau (Raja’s father), Deepak Shirke as Aatma Dhadke, Boman Irani as Dr. Shroff, Priyanka Chopra as herself. Simply an amazing movie that revolves around “family” and bound to touch your hearts and make you laugh also. What is a “family” and what is a “relationship”? Ventilator is another Marathi film of deep emotional worth, which challenges our long-standing notions of the joint family system. It promotes true Indian values and how Indian families are. This is a “must watch” movie for all age groups if you get a chance!

“Ventiltor” is Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar who has directed the famous movie “Ferrari ki Sawaari” and also worked on other famous movie such as “3 idiots”, “Lage Raho Munna Bhai”, and “Munna Bhai MBBS”. Ashutosh Gowarikar who is in the lead role in this movie needs no introduction as he has Lagaan (2001), Swades (2004), Jodhaa Akbar (2008), What’s Your Raashee (2009), Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey (2010) and Mohenjo Daro (2016) under his belt. Yet he has a very friendly and down to earth personality which is probably his recipe of his massive success. Priyanka Chopra also does not need an introduction as an Indian actress, singer, film producer, philanthropist, and the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant (e.g. Priyanka Chopra acted as Kashibai in epic historical romance film “Bajirao Mastani” in 2015.). Truly multi-talented personality. One of India’s highest-paid and most popular celebrities, Chopra has received numerous awards, including a National Film Award and five Filmfare Awards. In 2016, the Government of India honored her with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, and Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world. She has sung the “Baba” (i.e. Father in Marathi) song in Marathi extremely well which will instantly remind you about your own Father.

Ventilator Marathi Movie was screened by Houston Maharashtra Mandal (HMM) on December 11, at Palladium Theatre. More than 300 people attended this movie screening which began with a video prepared by HMM showcasing their 14 super hit events of the year and thanking all their attendees, sponsors, volunteers, supporters and committee members. Houston Maharashtra Mandal (HMM) has been screening Marathi Movies, organizing Marathi nataks/dramas/dances/musical shows, celebrating Indian festivals, organizing sporting events, organizing social services/community services events in the City of Houston for the past 40 Years! In 2016, Sukanya Kulkarni-Mone who has acted as Sarika (Prasanna’s Sister) in the “Ventilator” Movie had also acted in the famous “Selfie” Natak/Drama hosted by Houston Maharashtra Mandal (HMM).

HMM 2016 President, Megha Ozarker thanked all the attendees for all their massive support this year and urged attendees to do the same for HMM 2017 President, Anjou Sathe Keller and her team. The HMM 2017 has already planned very exciting events and the first event will be HMM Sankarat Event in January 2017.